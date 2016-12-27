Mother and child among those displaced by apartment fire

The day after Christmas a mother and her child lost everything after a fire ripped through part of the New Orleans East apartment building.

"Just get off work, try to get some sleep and this happened," said a resident at the Hidden Lake Apartments who asked not to be identified.

They managed to get out before the fire spread. Their neighbors escaped as well.

"I was scared," she said. "I had to get my cousin and them out the house. You know I got little kids, I don't have kids of my own but my cousins an nephew."

She said she saw the fire from her apartment, just a few doors down.

"It is scary because it could affect us, it could have went down each row and affected us," she said.

Firefighters evacuated each resident in the building, going door-to-door while flames gutted part of the building.

She said she heard banging on her door and the firefighters got everybody out.

Fire officials say an elderly woman was hurt running down a flight of stairs but was treated for a leg injury shortly after.

The mother and child who lived in the apartment where it started are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

Managers at the apartment complex said some displaced by the fire are staying with relatives.

No word on how the fire started.

