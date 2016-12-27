What you need to know to drive in fog

"I've seen it so bad you can't see a tenth of a mile marker in front of you," said motorist Brandon Hartmann.

From the Causeway, to the twin span, to the Crescent City Connection. Fog took over. AAA spokesman Don Redman says some people drive without headlights in the fog, and that's crazy. He says drivers need lights, but keep them on low beam.

"If you're following a vehicle you want to give about five to seven seconds between you and the car in front of you. Look at a fixed object when that car in front of you passes. Count five to seven seconds so you have time to react in case of a sudden stop, " Redman said.

Slow down as well. He says news accounts of multiple car crashes in the fog are usually because people are driving to fast for conditions.

"It's like being in a cloud. It's like flying in a plane and you look out the window and can't see anything," said motorist Brandon Hartmann.

That's exactly what it is. A cloud on land. Meteorologist Shelby Latino explains what causes it.

"The water temperature is in the upper 50's right now. You've got the cool water and warm humid air. As the air moves over the water it condenses and cools to dew point and forms little water droplets that we call fog," she said.

"It's something you have to plan for a certain time of the year. You may have to wait for a convoy or be down to one lane at 35 miles an hour," Hartmann said.

Even with restrictions, you have to be in control. Remember, you are the pilot as you navigate through these clouds on the ground.