Information on where to get vaccinated - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Information on where to get vaccinated

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Vaccines may be available at number of places including doctor's offices and community or public health clinics. For more information on where to get vaccinated, click here

Powered by Frankly