Northbound lanes of Causeway Bridge reopens - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Northbound lanes of Causeway Bridge reopens

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Causeway Bridge) (Source: Causeway Bridge)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

The northbound lanes of the Causeway Bridge were closed due to fog, but reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Only the right lane is drivable. The speed limit is 45 mph. Causeway officials ask drivers to use headlights.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly