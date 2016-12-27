NOPD: Three men shot in Gentilly

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left three men injured. The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 4800 block of Montegut Drive.

Police say that one of the men was shot in the hand and head, the second was shot in the right shoulder and the third was shot multiple times in the torso.

Two of the victims were brought to the hospital via EMS, while the third was brought via private conveyance.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.