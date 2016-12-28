First Alert Traffic: Fog forces rolling convoys on southbound Ca - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

First Alert Traffic: Fog forces rolling convoys on southbound Causeway

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Convoys are rolling again on the southbound side of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Causeway Police said they will set the speeds to coincide with visibility on the bridge.

Travel is in the right lane only on the northbound side with a 45 mph speed limit. No motorcycles are allowed on the bridge.

An advisory is in effect through noon for south Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Dense fog will continue to be an issue, especially over water and nearby areas.

