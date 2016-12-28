First Alert Traffic: Fog forces rolling convoys on southbound Causeway

Convoys are rolling again on the southbound side of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Causeway Police said they will set the speeds to coincide with visibility on the bridge.

Travel is in the right lane only on the northbound side with a 45 mph speed limit. No motorcycles are allowed on the bridge.

FOGGY TRAFFIC: if you're headed to the city, police will convoy drivers to the southshore, motorcycles allowed on bridge, stay alert! pic.twitter.com/wEHfj7euyD — Rogelio Mares (@FOX8Rogelio) December 28, 2016

An advisory is in effect through noon for south Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Dense fog will continue to be an issue, especially over water and nearby areas.

