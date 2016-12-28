NOPD investigates Crescent City Connection shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the Crescent City Connection bridge

According to initial police reports, a woman was driving in her car when a vehicle pulled up to her driver’s side. One of the occupants then opened fire.

The victim was shot in the hand.

She was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital.

There was no lane blockage on the Crescent City Connection as a result of the investigation of this incident.

All lanes of traffic are open.

