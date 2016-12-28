Your Weather Authority: Dense fog advisory issued through noon

Dense fog will continue to be an issue, especially over water and nearby areas.

An advisory is in effect through noon for south Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

During the day, conditions will be unseasonably humid and warm with some rain.

Highs will reach the upper 70s. Lows will only dip to the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will finally arrive Thursday morning to sweep out the heat and humidity for a brief time. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, so you may want a light jacket.

Friday will feel more winter-like with temperatures starting out in the 30s on the north shore and 40s on the south shore. Highs will only reach the mid-50s.

The cooler weather will not last long. A rapidly moving disturbance will return the humidity to the area on New Year's Eve.

A few showers are possible around midnight. Rain and some storms are likely on New Year's Day.

