Two suspects arrested after New Orleans East shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in New Orleans East, New Orleans police said.

New Orleans police arrested Emile Blackburn III, 47, and Emile Blackburn Jr., 72, in an attempted homicide that happened early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of Viola Street.

Just after midnight, police responded to a call reporting a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they learned that the two men had driven to the victim's home in a red pickup truck.

Police say the younger Blackburn then approached the victim from behind and started firing at him, with gunfire striking the victim twice in the back of the head.

Police say the older Blackburn then retrieved a baseball bat and began striking the victim in the legs.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspects were arrested at the scene.

