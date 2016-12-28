Hammond police identify Wednesday morning homicide victim

Hammond police have identified a man killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting.

Darius Latin, 22, of Independence was shot inside a home in the 50 block of Whitmar Drive in Hammond.

Hammond police say the investigation has produced several leads, but no suspects have been identified.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ronney Domiano at 985-277-5739 or Detective Corey Morse at 985-277-5841.

