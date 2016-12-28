Gunman steals teen's hover board in Algiers

A gunman in a dark car with tinted windows stole a teenager’s hover board in Algiers.

The victim was riding in the 2900 block of Sabine St. around noon on Tuesday.

A black sedan occupied by four people approached. A passenger exited the vehicle armed with a silver handgun and demanded the hover board, according to New Orleans police.

The victim handed it over.

Police did not give a description of the perpetrators.

