Jim Henderson inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

WVUE FOX 8 News’ Saints analyst and veteran sportscaster Jim Henderson is honored to accept induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as a recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism. Henderson administers his expertise on several FOX 8 programs, as well as in segments within the newscasts.

“Jim is a phenomenal analyst. We are honored to have him as part of our FOX 8 team,” said Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram, “and immensely proud of his achievements in sports.”

“Jim’s knowledge and commitment to sports, matched with his credibility, make him a vital piece of our sports team,” added News Director Mikel Schaefer. “No one is more deserving of this honor than Jim Henderson.”

Since the ‘80’s, Henderson has been the voice of the Saints through his role on the Saints radio broadcast team. Though known for Saints coverage,

Henderson has covered just about every major sport and sporting event in the United States including the Super Bowl, Major League Baseball, the NBA and The Masters, cementing Henderson with local sports fans forever while becoming synonymous with Saints football.

Henderson is also one of the most decorated sportscasters in the country, having won 13 National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association's Sportscaster of the Year Awards and in 2011 he was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Orleans Press Club.

Henderson’s career began in his hometown of Rochester, New York when he began calling little league games. He received an English degree from State University of New York at Cortland as well as a Master’s degree from Syracuse. From there Henderson did sportscasting in Panama City and Atlanta before coming to the Crescent City in 1978.

He and his wife are the proud parents of two children and grandparents of two more.

