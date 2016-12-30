Midday drive-by as suspects open fire on teen in Central City

New Orleans police are investigating a Central City shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.

Initial reports show that the victim was walking in 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. when someone in a black Toyota Tundra drove up and opened fire. The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

The driver of the Tundra fled to the area of Fourth and LaSalle, where several occupants got out and ran off.

The vehicle is in police custody. No suspect descriptions were available.

