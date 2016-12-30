4 shot in 4 hours, marking violent start to holiday weekend

Shootings in the the Seventh Ward and Central City marked a violent start to the holiday weekend.

The first happened Friday at about 1:25 p.m. as the victim and her friend were walking down North Tonti Street between St. Bernard Avenue and George Nick Connor Drive. The two heard gunshots but continued walking. When they got to the intersection, the victim collapsed and discovered she had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back. She was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The second shooting injured a 15-year-old boy in Central City. Initial reports show that the victim was walking in 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. when someone in a black Toyota Tundra drove up and opened fire. The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and was hospitalized. The driver of the Tundra fled to the area of Fourth and LaSalle, where several occupants got out and ran off. The vehicle is in police custody.

The third incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of New Orleans Street, where two males were shot. Initial reports show one victim was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. A second victim was taken to the hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

