4 shot in 4 hours, marking violent start to holiday weekend

Master P is holding open casting for his biopic, King of the South.more>>
Master P is holding open casting for his biopic, King of the South.more>>
We'll enjoy a warm and mostly sunny day on Tuesday before another area of low pressure rapidly moves into the area Tuesday night.more>>
We'll enjoy a warm and mostly sunny day on Tuesday before another area of low pressure rapidly moves into the area Tuesday night.more>>
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating the Chinese Health Spa after receiving several complaints of illegal activities taking place at the establishment.more>>
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating the Chinese Health Spa after receiving several complaints of illegal activities taking place at the establishment.more>>
The accident happened on Airline Highway near Gramercymore>>
The accident happened on Airline Highway near Gramercymore>>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.more>>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.more>>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.more>>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.more>>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.more>>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.more>>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.more>>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.more>>
Police are looking for a person suspected of using a fatal drug in a local gas station's public restroom.more>>
Police are looking for a person suspected of using a fatal drug in a local gas station's public restroom.more>>
The drive through at Trustmark Bank in downtown Vicksburg collapsed Monday morning.more>>
The drive through at Trustmark Bank in downtown Vicksburg collapsed Monday morning.more>>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.more>>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.more>>
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.more>>
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.more>>
The champs are here! After defeating SEC rivals Mississippi State 67-55 in Dallas, the women Gamecocks basketball team returned home to Columbia in stormy weather.more>>
The champs are here! After defeating SEC rivals Mississippi State 67-55 in Dallas, the women Gamecocks basketball team returned home to Columbia in stormy weather.more>>
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.more>>
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.more>>