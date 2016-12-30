Nicondra: Rainy weather to ring in the New Year

After a mostly pleasant and cool Friday we are gearing up for rain to move in for the New Year. We are already seeing the shift in the wind that will return moisture to the area after the dry spell behind yesterday's cold front. Over running moisture also increases with the upper level flow. Finally, a wave of energy pushing in from the west will start to trigger showers early on Saturday increasing coverage right into the prime time for New Year's Eve Celebrations. With 4 to 6 inches expected before this rain event is done on Monday there is some concern about river levels. The north shore and river parishes will go under a Flood Watch Saturday morning through Monday night.

We will likely see some rain early in the day with increasing coverage into the evening hours. A wave of energy in the upper levels will push some heavier down pours with the possibility of lightning through the metro area right around midnight on New Year's Eve. It's not certain that shows will have problems, but if there is lightning we may have to rely on mother nature's fireworks to bring in 2017. Even if timing works out make sure you take along rain gear as the rain will likely catch you before you head in on New Year's Day.

Sunday A few heavy downpours may result in some localized street flooding. Most of the area will be in and out of the showers through out the day. It looks like the metro area and parishes east will get in on 1 to 2 inches of rain, but depending on the timing that could still be an issue for some. We will have to monitor closely through the weekend.

