Bywater second line honors the late Carrie Fisher

New Orleans is kicking off the New Year's Eve weekend with a Bywater second line to honor the late Carrie Fisher.

The Krewe of Chewbacchus honored the actress in true New Orleans fashion, with dozens dressed as Fisher's most iconic role, Princess Leia from “Star Wars.”

This second line will end at the Chewbacchus den on St. Claude Avenue with a memorial party to follow.

Fisher passed away Tuesday at the age of 60.

