Dryades Public Market likely to scale back operations

A market some New Orleans leaders hope will help revitalize Central City will likely scale back operations.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, a consultant specializing in grocery stores and turnaround strategies has been hired to provide suggestions for the future of Dryades Public Market by the end of February 2017.

The market's outgoing CEO says operators are looking to "shrink the footprint a little." He thinks the move is necessary because there is not as much foot traffic in the area right now as expected. He predicts the needed foot traffic will come over time.

The market opened in the fall of 2015.

