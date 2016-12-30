Weather forecast moves Allstate Sugar Bowl NYE parade start time

Due to possible rain in the forecast, the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade will now begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the French Quarter.

The Mardi Gras-style parade begins at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street. It will travel through the French Quarter up Decatur Street along the Mississippi River.

At approximately 2 p.m., the parade will pass the main stage at the Allstate Fan Fest on Decatur Street inside the Jax Brewery parking lot, where performers will do a two-minute show. The parade wraps up at Canal Street.

