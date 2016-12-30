DOC: Corrections cadet arrested after inmate photographs sex act

A former Louisiana State Penitentiary Corrections cadet was arrested Friday after photos surfaced of him engaging in sexual conduct with an inmate while he was on duty, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Twenty-year-old Pernell Glover Jr. of Baton Rouge was booked with malfeasance in office and prohibited sexual contact.

According to a news release from the Department of Corrections, the inmate used a contraband cell phone to photograph Glover giving him oral sex, and then shared the photos with his attorney and a relative. The attorney then turned them over to the DOC, which alerted West Feliciana Sheriff’s detectives. The Sheriff’s Office and corrections officials worked together on the investigation that resulted in Glover’s arrest.

Glover started as a corrections cadet on Oct. 17. He resigned on Dec. 20, the same day the DOC received the photographs, but prior to corrections officials’ knowledge of the incident.

The inmate claims the incident occurred Dec. 17 and that he destroyed the cellphone. However, Louisiana State Penitentiary officials are working to locate the cellphone.

The DOC said Glover met or exceeded all department hiring requirements, including a criminal background check.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.