Police: Man causes fatal crash by driving wrong way on I-59

The Pearl River Police Department is investigating a fatal crash where officers say a driver struck two vehicles while traveling the wrong way on Interstate 59.

Pearl River Police Chief Johnny "JJ" Jennings said around 7 p.m. a man drove his car onto the exit ramp at Mile Marker 3 and continued north on the interstate in the southbound lanes.

Investigators say the car at fault first sideswiped a pickup truck on the interstate and then crashed head-on with a four-door sedan. The driver of the sedan died on the scene; his two passengers were airlifted to UMC in New Orleans. Both are in critical condition, according to Jennings. The deceased is a man from Mississippi. The driver who caused the crash was also airlifted to UMC. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

I-59 was shut down for more than an hour.

The driver who caused the crash has not been charged at this time. Pearl River officers are with the driver at the hospital, according to Jennings.

Investigators are trying to determine if impairment played an role in the crash.

All of the drivers involved had Mississippi license plates, according to Jennings.

