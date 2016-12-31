NOPD: Teens robbed and carjacked while mother was inside home

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed and carjacked two teens Friday afternoon.

Police say the victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were sitting inside of their mother’s vehicle in the 1700 block of Old Prieur Street just after 1 p.m. while their mother was inside of a home.

The victims told police that two black men approached the vehicle and one of the men pulled out a gun. The suspects then told them to get out of the vehicle and the girls complied. The suspects took their cellphone and fled the scene in the vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.