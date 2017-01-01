NOPD: Would-be robber shot when store employees fight back

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that left a man injured.

According to police, 28-year-old David Vaughn entered the Triangle Deli in the 1900 block of North Broad just after midnight, his gun to the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier of the store pointed a gun at Vaughn and walked him out of the store.

Vaughn returned to the store. When the three employees saw him coming into the store, one of the employees shot at Vaughn hitting him in the head. The other two employees wrestled with Vaughn and disarmed him of his gun.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by private conveyance where he was treated for his gunshot wound.

Vaughn was later arrested by police.

It is not known if the store employee will be charged in the incident.

