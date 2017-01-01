Cincinnati rolls past Tulane

Cincinnati shot north of 55 percent from the field in both halves as the Tulane men’s basketball team suffered a 92-56 road loss.

Cameron Reynolds led the Green Wave with 17 points for his 10th double-figure scoring performance of the season, Ray Ona Embo scored 11 points and Kain Harris chipped in 10 off the bench. Sammie Reyes grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Bearcats also placed three scorers in double digits, led by Jarron Cumberland’s career-high 19 points off the bench. Kevin Johnson had 15 points and Jacob Evans contributed 13 points.

Tulane (3-11, 0-2 AAC) matched the Bearcats’ offensive pace early on as three different players scored baskets, including Ryan Smith who tied the game at six apiece with 17:16 left in the first half.

Cincinnati (12-2, 2-0 AAC) scored 12-straight points from that point to create a double-digit lead, forcing the Green Wave into calling its second timeout with 14:44 remaining. The Bearcats extended their scoring run to 14-0 before a Harris baseline jumper at the 12:19 mark ended a five-minute scoring drought to make the deficit 20-8.

Tulane will take a seven-day break before returning home to host Memphis on Sunday.

