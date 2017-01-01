Rams expected to reach out to Saints; ask for permission to speak to Sean Payton

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to ask the New Orleans Saints for permission this week to speak with Sean Payton about their vacant head coach position, a source tells FOX 8.

The source also says Payton and Saints GM Mickey Loomis met for about an hour following the Saints loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the season finale, to discuss Payton's future with the team.

With Sunday's loss, the Saints finish the regular season at 7-9 for the third-consecutive year.

Payton, who just wrapped his 11th season as the Saints Head Coach, led the team to its lone Super Bowl title in the 2009-10 season.

