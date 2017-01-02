First Alert Traffic: Restrictions in place on the Causeway - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

First Alert Traffic: Restrictions in place on the Causeway

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Restrictions are now in place for drivers traveling across the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Taillights and headlights must be in working order before drivers are will be let on the bridge.

Motorcycle restrictions are also currently in place.

