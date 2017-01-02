Orleans coroner identifies man shot to death Sunday afternoon

The Orleans Parish coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death Sunday afternoon in Mid-City.

Joseph Smith, 40, was killed in the 3800 block of D’Hemecourt Street.

Around 2:20 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300.

