Sugar Bowl is sweet on the local economy

Auburn and Oklahoma will face off tonight in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl.

But the real winner might be the city of New Orleans.

The game caps off a busy holiday weekend that pumps money into businesses around town.

Since Katrina the Sugar Bowl has brought $2.5 billion into the city and while it's only one game, combine that with a busy holiday and it means big bucks for New Orleans.

The city gets about $8 million from tax revenue and the state enjoys over $12 million added to its coffers.

Last year the Sugar Bowl brought over $264 million into the city.

Organizers for the game say on average visitors spend about $1,300 in the city, staying for an average of 2-1/2 days in the city.

