Chef John Folse: Lite Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

Written by: Gary Scheets, Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Lite Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

  • Prep Time: 30 Minutes
  • Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

In Louisiana, we love barbecued shrimp. But after the holidays, why not cut the fat but keep the flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound (21–25) peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1½ tbsps lemon juice
  • salt and black pepper to taste
  • granulated garlic to taste
  • cayenne pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • ¾ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced yellow bell pepper
  • ¼ cup chopped green onions
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a medium bowl, season shrimp to taste with salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and cayenne pepper and toss to coat. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, peppers and sliced garlic until fragrant, 2­–3 minutes. Add shrimp and sauté until fully cooked, 4­­–5 minutes. Add lemon juice, green onions and parsley. Season to taste and serve immediately.

