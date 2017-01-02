Your Weather Authority: Tornado watch issued for southeast Louisiana

A tornado watch is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m.

The watch includes Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. James parishes

The watch also includes Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi.

According to Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, rounds of showers and storms will continue to increase through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

A watch means there is the potential for severe storms (meaning winds in excess of 58 mph) and isolated tornadoes.

The good news is that the severe threat will be over later tonight and a more tranquil weather pattern will take over for the next several days. Cooler air will build into the region on Wednesday.

For late in the week and next weekend, there is a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast. However, recent trends indicate that sharply colder air is on the way. There is even the possibility of a hard freeze for the north shore by the weekend and a light freeze for the south shore and city.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern St. Martin Parish, eastern St. Landry Parish until 1 p.m.

