More than 11,000 without power in Metairie

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
METAIRIE, LA

More than 11,000 Entergy customers are currently without power in Metairie.

Entergy is working to determine the cause of the outages and provide an estimate as to when power will be restored.

