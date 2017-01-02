More than 11,000 without power in Metairie

FOX 8 News and our partners at NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune have launched a new investigative project - Cracking the Code: The Real Cost of Healthcare. Our goal: bring transparency to prices in the metro area. And we need your help.more>>
Members of the House Oversight Committee unleashed on Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards during a hearing to discuss the state’s response after the historic 2016 floods.more>>
Jefferson Parish District 4 interim councilman Jack Rizzutto wants to review traffic signage and speak with sheriff investigators after a 14-year-old boy died when he was hit by a car while attempting to use a pedestrian crosswalk in Metairie Monday night.more>>
New Orleans police have a second-degree murder warrant for the man taken from the scene of yesterday's homicide in a Bourbon Street home.more>>
Across Lake Pontchartrain, St. Tammany Parish enjoys more than just towering pine trees. A new report gives the parish’s criminal justice system high marks.more>>
