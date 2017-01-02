Woman dies, driver arrested after van careens into Lake Pontchartrain

A New Orleans man was booked in Jefferson Parish in connection with a traffic fatality after a woman was pulled from the Lake Pontchartrain near the Bonnabel boat launch.

Miguel McCarty, 25, of the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue, was booked with vehicular homicide and reckless operation.

The woman who died was identified as Regina Williams, 52, of the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue.

McCarty told police he picked up Williams at a party in Orleans Parish and drove to the boat launch in Williams’ Dodge Caravan. McCarty told police he hit an object in the road, causing the van to go into the water.

Police said McCarty freed himself from the van and made it to shore, but Williams was unable to make it out of the vehicle.

McCarty called Williams' family, who then called the NOPD.

The NOPD asked Jefferson Parish for help in the search.

The van was pulled from the water at the end of one of the ramps, and Williams' body was found just after 1:40 a.m..

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.