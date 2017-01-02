Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam canceled due to weather - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam canceled due to weather

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Due to high winds and possible severe weather, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam pregame party has been canceled.

The event had been scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m.

