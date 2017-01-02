Tangi officials on the scene of possible tornado touchdown

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller and members of Team Tangipahoa are on the scene in Kentwood where a possible tornado touched down about 30 minutes ago.

While damage reports are still coming in, Miller said he can confirm there are some trees and utility poles down in the Kentwood town limits, in the Lewiston area, and along River Road.

Miller said no injuries have been reported.

In Franklinton, there are reports of wind damage to the roofs of five buildings, downed power lines and trees.

Entergy is reporting outages from Winnsboro down to Houma.

