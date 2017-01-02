Man robbed at gunpoint outside Central City laundromat

April Leigh is the owner of Black & Gold Wash & Fold in the 2500 block of Carondelet, and she said her laundromat is normally very safe.

“It’s a variety of people. We have college kids. We have people from the neighborhood. We call it a community center that makes money,” Leigh said.

Her business closes at 8 p.m., but Leigh said often times, a man can be seen on surveillance video sitting just outside the door very late at night. She said he's using the business’s Wi-Fi.

“We leave our Wi-Fi on at night just in case someone comes by or needs it. I have no problem if somebody comes and uses it, but he seems to be sitting outside working on his computer,” Leigh said.

She believes the man was seen on video just moments before he became an armed robbery victim Monday at about 1:40 a.m. Police said two men walked up to the man, one of them with a gun, and demanded his laptop. The victim handed it over. The two robbers also stole his cell phone before they simply turned around and walked away.

“Almost every night he’s out there. He just sits there. There’s free Wi-Fi, so I guess he’s using that,” Sean Stalker said.

Stalker lives near the laundromat and said he feels safe in his neighborhood, but at the same time, he’s aware of what could happen.

“There are mansions a few blocks away, but also there’s crime a few blocks back,” he said.

He said the recent armed robbery so close to home will make him think twice.

“Nothing is shocking in New Orleans, but yeah, I’ll be a little wary of being out at night,” Stalker said.

“It’s upsetting. I’m not here that late, so I don’t know what would really go on, but I’m alarmed,” Leigh said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

