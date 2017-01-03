WATCH: NOPD officer surprises young robbery victim with new hoverboard

About a week ago, a 14-year-old was robbed at gunpoint while playing on his hoverboard outside of his Algiers home.

Police said a black sedan with dark tinted windows and four people inside pulled up to the teen. A passenger got out of the car armed with a silver handgun and demanded the hoverboard. The boy complied.

Today (Jan.3) NOPD officer Brian Pollard, along with Fourth District officers, decided to surprise him with a brand new hoverboard.

Check out his reaction in the video below. Mobile users can see the video here.