Slidell police announce arrest in 2016 Olde Towne burglary

On June 12, 2016, Slidell Police responded to a burglary at the Who Dat Shop, located in Olde Towne Slidell. Police learned that two suspects wearing hoodies approached the rear of the business, then found and choked one employee behind the business, causing him to pass out. While the one suspect was choking that employee, police say the other suspect, armed with a knife, kicked in the door of another employee who lived in an apartment above the store, in a thwarted attempted to commit a burglary. The two suspects were later seen on video surveillance burglarizing another residence next to the Who Dat Shop.

While this case is still an active investigation and police say specifics cannot be fully released at this time, Detective Burtanog was able to identify one the suspects as Jules C. Johnson. Detective Burtanog obtained arrest warrants and arrested Jules C. Johnson in December of 2016.

