Man accused in student financial aid fraud pleads guilty

A Harvey man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a scheme to illegally get student financial aid.

Prosecutors said Bobby R. Lowe, 66, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

He owned and operated a printing company in Harvey. In early 2013, prosecutors said he conspired with student applicants to produce fraudulent high school transcripts and diplomas, as well as fraudulent GED certificates and transcripts, which were sent to the Office of Admissions at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.

Lowe is also accused of providing his co-conspirators with envelopes with return addresses for the Department of Education and the Louisiana Community & Technical College System in Baton Rouge.

Prosecutors added that Lowe then told his co-conspirators to mail the documents from Baton Rouge, so the documents would look more legitimate. The purpose of the scheme was to obtain federal financial aid from the United States Department of Education and Delgado Community College.

Lowe faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey set sentencing for April 10.

