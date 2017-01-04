Happening Today: Driver in fatal Lamborghini crash in court

A judge is expected to rule today on whether the man charged in a fatal Lamborghini crash can leave town before his trial.

Jason Adams will be in court criminal court Wednesday to learn whether his request to be allowed to leave town for business while awaiting trial.

Adams’ attorneys made the request of Judge Robin Pittman during their last hearing.

Pittman delayed reaching a decision until today.

If allowed to leave town it would be nearly two months before the start of his trial for vehicular homicide.

Last May, Adams was driving a Lamborghini on Tchoupitoulas Street when he slammed into a flood wall traveling over 100 mph, police say.

Kristi Lirette, 23, a passenger in the car at the time of the accident, was killed in the crash.

Lirette’s family has attended every hearing in the case.

“I think the family, in general, is a little mentally fatigued right now, all the different trips here,” said Brett Lirette.

Adams pled not guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide.

