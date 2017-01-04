First Alert Traffic: Overturned tanker closes La. 308 south of Lockport

An accident involving an overturned tanker truck has closed Louisiana Highway 308 south of Lockport, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office.

The highway is closed between Louisiana Highway 654 and the Belle Vue Bridge.

Authorities are asking drivers to detour using Louisiana Highway 1 from Lockport to Matthews.

Officials to do not have currently have an estimate as to when the stretch will reopen.

