One fish, two fish, Redfish eat fish

Legend has it that catfish will eat each other. Several other aquatic species will take a bite from a rival.

And nearly everyone finds a redfish tasty, whether blackened or on the half shell.

But redfish, it seems, like to take a bite out of trout.

This photo, taken by Captain Charlie Thomason, and published by our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, show this fish had a fatal attraction to an unlucky speckled trout.

