Chef John Folse: Lite creole shrimp with garlic & lemon

In Louisiana people love barbecued shrimp, but after the holidays, why not cut the fat but keep the flavor.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (21–25) peeled and deveined shrimp

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1½ tbsps lemon juice

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

cayenne pepper to taste

¼ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a medium bowl, season shrimp to taste with salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and cayenne pepper and toss to coat. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, peppers and sliced garlic until fragrant, 2­–3 minutes. Add shrimp and sauté until fully cooked, 4­­–5 minutes. Add lemon juice, green onions and parsley. Season to taste and serve immediately.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.