NOPD nabs man wanted for several armed robberies, kidnapping

New Orleans police say they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a string of armed robberies that happened in different areas of the city.

Curtis Belton, 23, was arrested on charges including armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

Belton was arrested Tuesday at the Chateau Lane apartment complex in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

He was wanted on seven counts of armed robbery, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen property.

Police are also investigating Belton’s possible involvement in other armed robberies and carjackings.

Belton was arrested for a Monday armed robbery that happened on St. Ann Street.

Belton was also linked to a kidnapping and five additional armed robberies that happened between November 18 and December 20.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

