NOPD searching for burglary, domestic assault suspect

New Orleans police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a burglary and domestic assault.

The NOPD is looking for Donald Johnson, 49.

On Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m., police say Johnson broke into his ex-wife’s home in the 4200 block of South Rocheblave.

Once inside, police say Johnson stole items, assaulted his ex-wife and threatened to kill her.

Johnson is also wanted for several other domestic incidents in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

Police say Johnson is possibly riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD Second District at 504-658-6020.

