Relatives of Lamborghini crash victim upset defendant allowed to leave town

On Wednesday, a judge made a decision that didn't sit well with the family of a woman who was killed in a high-speed Lamboghini accident in May of 2015.

Judge Robin Pittman granted a request by the driver, Jason Adams, to leave town. Adams' attorneys told the court he needs to leave for work.

When asked, Adams wouldn't elaborate on what his out-of-state work, saying only that it's related to a real estate deal.

By order of the court he must meet multiple conditions while traveling out of state: He must let the court know where he'll be at all times, where he stays and the dates of his arrival and departure from each location. Pittman told Adams she would revoke his bond and put him in jail if he failed to meet any requirements.

Adams faces vehicular homicide charges for the death of 23-year-old Kristi Lirette. Lirette was his passenger when police say he slammed into a Tchoupitoulas Street floodwall going more than 100 mph while under the influence.

"It's a tough situation to see someone who is accused of doing what he's accused and what we know for a fact that he did, and he's allowed to just come and go as he pleases," Lirette's father said. "To be quite honest, my hope is that he breaks one of the rules and ends up in jail where he belongs."

Adams will have to be back in the city by Feb. 22 when he has a pre-trial hearing. His trial is scheduled to start on March 27.

