Uber, Lyft may come to Kenner, if the City Council says OK

uber and other ride-sharing services could be coming to Kenner (FOX 8 Photo)

The Kenner City Council is preparing to take up an ordinance regulating the practices of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

If approved, the ordinance would allow those ride-sharing services to operate in the city.

Older city ordinances governing ride-sharing and “vehicles for hire” would need to be repealed and replaced with updated ordinances, according to the ordinance.

New Orleans, Jefferson Parish and Gretna already allow those services.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.