David: Cold blast expected Friday

We are finally seeing some typical January weather. It will stay seasonably cool and dry through Thursday.

A major shot of Canadian air will surge across the area on Friday. At the same time, low pressure will track over the area and bring a cold rain with it. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s all day long.

Skies will clear on Saturday but it will be windy and cold with highs once again remaining in the 40s. The coldest morning will be on Sunday. A hard freeze is possible on the North Shore with mid 20s. A moderate freeze is likely for areas west and southwest of the Tidal Lakes. In New Orleans, a few cold spots will be near 32 with lake breezes likely keeping other areas just above freezing.

We being to warm-up early next week.

