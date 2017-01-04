Arabi man hit by falling bullet on New Year's Eve

As the state deals with a massive budget shortfall, lawmakers are getting creative with revenue ideas.more>>
A local watchdog of the Army Corps of Engineers and levee boards is pushing state lawmakers to add more oversight for levee board appointments.more>>
Fox 8 political analyst, Mike Sherman, says President Donald Trump faced his first big foreign policy crisis and responded by intervening in Syria on humanitarian grounds, something Sherman says is a departure from Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail.more>>
Witnesses helped New Orleans Police track down the suspect in a French Quarter hit and run.more>>
A feud between Governor John Bel Edwards and a congressman representing Baton Rouge over federal disaster funds shows no signs of ending.more>>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.more>>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.more>>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.more>>
