Arabi man hit by falling bullet on New Year's Eve

St. Bernard Parish deputies said an Arabi man was hit by a falling bullet on New Year's Eve.

The 54-year-old victim, whose name wasn't released, had just stepped outside his home in the 1800 block of Schnell Drive with his wife to watch neighborhood fireworks at midnight when he felt pain in the lower torso, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

They said that when he went inside to examine what hit him, he was bleeding heavily and his wife drove him to St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

He was later transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans for surgery, where the bullet was removed, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.

There are no suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

