SWAT roll ends peacefully in NOE; man faces barrage of charges

An armed man who had held police at bay for nearly seven hours Wednesday was taken into custody without incident after SWAT members entered the home where he was barricaded.

The incident began at about 1:30 p.m. at Symmes and Morrison avenues.

The suspect, Donald Johnson, was wanted in another jurisdiction for seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, seven counts of criminal damage to property, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Johnson was also wanted by the NOPD for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and other charges.

