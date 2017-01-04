Motorcyclist dies following crash in Sun

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The incident occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. on Highway 21 near Pierce Road in Sun.

Police say that 60-year-old Joseph Bruno, of Bush, was driving a motorcycle south on Hwy 21. A car, driven by 60-year-old Emelda Mingo of Bogalusa pulled out onto the highway from the Sun Village Bingo Hall driveway. According to police, Mingo failed to yield to the motorcycle. Bruno, who was unable to avoid the collision, struck the car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Bruno was flown to Lakeview Medical Center in Covington where he later died from his injuries. Mingo was brought to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa to receive treatment for minor injuries. Blood samples from both drivers were collected and will be tested at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, as part of the investigation. Investigators determined that Mingo was at fault and issued her a citation for failure to yield. Criminal charges could follow pending the results of the blood test and consulting with the District Attorney's Office.

