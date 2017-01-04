Macy's and Sears to close stores in New Orleans area

The latest round of department store closings will impact three local stores this year.

Macy's just announced it will close its Esplanade Mall location by the end of the year. 101 employees currently work at the Kenner store. The location is one of 68 stores the company plans to shut down in its effort to streamline its store portfolio.

In a release, Macy's says the actions will also help, "intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy."

Sears also announced it will close the K-Mart in Elmwood and the Sears store in Gretna. The company plans to close more than 100 other stores nationwide sometime this spring.

Sears says the stores targeted for closing have struggled financially.

Today's announcement follows dozens of other locations closed in the last year as part of Sears' effort to make its namesake and K-Mart store profitable.

